Hurling for Cancer Research: Newbridge, Tues 6pm

The Hurling for Cancer Research annual fundraiser takes place in Newbridge tomorrow evening at 6pm.

The event, which has raised €700,000 to date for the Irish Cancer Society's Research programme, is organised for the seventh year in a row by horseracing trainer Jim Bolger and champion jockey Davy Russell.

The participants are a mix of GAA, soccer, rugby and horse racing stars including Wexford all Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin and Kilkenny Manager Brian Cody who will manage the teams.

Also participating are Derby winning Jockey Kevin Manning, Willie Mullins, Davy Fitzgerald, DJ Carey, Henry Shefflin, James Cha Fitzpatrick Tommy Walsh, Damien Fitzhenry, TJ Reid, Lee Chin, John Mullane, Michael Duignan, Colm O’Rourke, Joe Brolly, Peter Canavan, Irish Sports Woman of the year jockey Katie Walsh, camogie’s Anna Geary, Niall Quinn, Paul McGrath, Stephen Hunt and many more.

The umpires include Tadhg Furlong, Tony Ward and Miriam O’Callaghan , Cyril Farrell as Referee and Micheál O Muircheartaigh and Seán Bán Breathnach on commentary.

Jockey Pat Smullen will, also, be there

The nine times champion flat jockey was diagnosed with prostate cancer last March and is receiving ongoing treatment.

***You can hear an interview with Pat Smullen on tomorrow morning's Kildare Today

Entertainment with the Garda Síochána Band begins at 5.30pm, with the game throwing in at 6 o'clock

Admission €10. family €15