Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Laura Donnelly.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Laura Donnelly: Sarah Walshe of Wives & Partners of Defence Forces, discusses the leaked report revealing those recruited to the Defence Forces are totally unsuited to the job. James Lawless talks Naas Community School & Dr. Ruth McDermott of the HSE, on the current outbreak of measles.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Laura Donnelly: Brian Killoran of Immigrant Council of Ireland, on the launch of national transport anti-racism campaign, Conor Horgan reviews the first ever IBAL litter survey of coasts and waterways in Ireland, Gerard O'Neill discusses the N81 & Ger McNally reviews weekend sport.