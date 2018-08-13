Listen Live Logo

Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Shane Beatty

Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Laura Donnelly.

: 08/13/2018 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_kildare_today_podcast_image.jpeg

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Laura Donnelly: Sarah Walshe of Wives & Partners of Defence Forces, discusses the leaked report revealing those recruited to the Defence Forces are totally unsuited to the job. James Lawless talks Naas Community School & Dr. Ruth McDermott of the HSE, on the current outbreak of measles.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Laura Donnelly: Brian Killoran of Immigrant Council of Ireland, on the launch of national transport anti-racism campaign, Conor Horgan reviews the first ever IBAL litter survey of coasts and waterways in Ireland, Gerard O'Neill discusses the N81 & Ger McNally reviews weekend sport.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!