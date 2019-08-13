The Eleven To Two Show

HIQA Finds Kildare Social Welfare Service Did Not Notify Gardai Of Suspected Abuse In A "Timely Manner".

: 08/13/2019 - 12:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hiqa_logo.jpg

The health watchdog has found a Tusla service area was not notifying Gardai of suspected willful child neglect as well as physical or sexual abuse in a 'timely manner'.

A HIQA inspection of the Dublin South West, Kildare and West Wicklow service area found just 24 of over 2,100 referrals were reported to Gardai, which the body says is 'very low'.

HIQA also found 77 referrals which were not reported, and found at least 8 of them should have been.

Tusla was found to be majorly non-compliant in four standards relating to the initial management of referrals.

 

The report, in full, is available here

