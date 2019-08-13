43 former Garda stations have been sold.

That's according to information obtained through Parliamentary Question by Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, and reported in the Irish Examiner.

In all, 139 garda stations, including 3 in Kildare, were closed at the height of the recession.

The Office of Public Works has repurposed 10 for state use.

9 have been licenced to community groups.

The OPW is considering what to do with the remaining buildings and, should they go on the market, their value will be determined by an auctioneer or estate agent.