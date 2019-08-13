The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

43 Former Garda Stations Have Been Sold.

: 08/13/2019 - 12:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

43 former Garda stations have been sold.

That's according to information obtained through Parliamentary Question by Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, and reported in the Irish Examiner.

In all, 139 garda stations, including 3 in Kildare, were closed at the height of the recession.

The Office of Public Works has repurposed 10 for state use.

9 have been licenced to community groups.

The OPW is considering what to do with the remaining buildings and, should they go on the market, their value will be determined by an auctioneer or estate agent.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!