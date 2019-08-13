The Eleven To Two Show

Remains Found In Search For Missing Irish Teenager Airlifted To Hospital.

: 08/13/2019 - 13:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The body found in the search for Irish teenager Nora Quoirin is being airlifted to hospital to be formally identified by the family.

Malaysian police say that the body was discovered just 2 kilometres from where Nora was last seen.

There is no official confirmation yet that it is Nora but police says it resembles the 15 year old.

Nora disappeared from a holiday resort where she was staying with her family ten days ago.

Police Chief Mohamad Mat Yusop says that the body is being airlifted to hospital for identification by the family

