Beef farmers' incomes are "on the floor", according to the President of the Irish Farmers' Association.

Joe Healy says that some progress has been made following talks in Kildare to bring the ongoing beef dispute to an end.

Various parties met at the Department of Agriculture facility in Backweston, Celbridge, yesterday for discussions that lasted for twelve hours.

Joe Healy has reiterated that one of the most important issues on the table, is that farmers get a fair price: