The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Increase In No. Of Students Taking Higher Level Leaving Cert. Subjects.

: 08/13/2019 - 13:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
exams_exam_hall_full_of_students_rollingnews.jpg

There's been an increase in the number of students taking higher level subjects in the Leaving Cert.

Pupils across the country, including 2,500 in Kildare,  have been getting their exam results today.

Stephen Murphy has been finding out how they got on:

tueslc.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!