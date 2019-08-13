Listen: President & Taoiseach Express Their Sympathies To The Quoirin Family.

The President and Taoiseach have expressed their sympathies to the family of Nóra Quoirin after her body was found in Malaysia today.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to the volunteers who answered the call to join the search, and to all those throughout Malaysia, Ireland, Britain and France who offered support.

Leo Varadkar says his thoughts are with the family of the 15 year old.

After an enormous search, which was in its 10th day, Deputy Police Chief Mazlan Mansor says her body was found without any clothing beside a stream this morning:

Image courtesy The Lucie Blackman Trust.