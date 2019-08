The Irish Farmers' Association wants retailers to attend the next meeting which aims to bring the ongoing beef dispute to an end.

Some progress was made last night following talks that lasted for twelve hours at the Department of Agriculture's facility in Backweston, Celbridge.

Developments were made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index.

IFA President Joe Healy wants retailers to be at the next meeting to see first hand what farmers are subjected to:

Stock image: Pixabay