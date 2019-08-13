Listen: Students Urged Not To Be Disappointed If They Didn't Get Their Desired Results

Students are being urged not to be too disappointed if they didn't get the Leaving Cert results they wanted.

Just under 59 thousand pupils, 2,500 in Kildare, have been receiving their marks in the state exams today, ahead of first round college offers on Thursday.

A dedicated helpline's been set up to offer advice to people worried about what to do next.

It's had over 100 calls so far today - co-ordinator of the helpline, Honor McAndrew, has spoken to some students who've broken down in tears:

File image: RollingNews