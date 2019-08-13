K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Students Urged Not To Be Disappointed If They Didn't Get Their Desired Results

: 08/13/2019 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leaving_cert_exam_hall_rolling_news.jpg

Students are being urged not to be too disappointed if they didn't get the Leaving Cert results they wanted.

Just under 59 thousand pupils, 2,500 in Kildare,  have been receiving their marks in the state exams today, ahead of first round college offers on Thursday.

A dedicated helpline's been set up to offer advice to people worried about what to do next.

It's had over 100 calls so far today - co-ordinator of the helpline, Honor McAndrew, has spoken to some students who've broken down in tears:

tueslcevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!