HIQA: Kildare/Dublin South West/West Wicklow Service Did Not Report Abuse Suspicions To Gardai In A "Timely" Manner.

Tusla has been criticised for not reporting suspected crimes to Gardai in a 'timely' manner in one of its service areas.

An inspection report by the health watchdog HIQA into the Dublin South West, Kildare and West Wicklow service area found major non-compliance in four standards relating to initial referrals management.

HIQA says only 24 out of over 2,100 referrals it received relating to child neglect as well as physical and sexual abuse were reported to Gardai.

In a statement, Tusla said all Garda notifications are now being handled at the point of intake, while other issues raised have been or are in the process of being resolved.