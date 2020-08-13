R415 From Newtown Cross Roads To Walterstown Cross Roads In Athy Closed Today.

The R415 from Newtown Cross Roads to Walterstown Cross Roads in Athy, will close today, Thursday.

The closure is to facilitate road maintenance works.

The road will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, between 7am & 6pm.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Northbound traffic:

Travelling from Nurney towards Kildare via the R415, will be diverted left at Walterstown Cross, onto the L7055 up to Duneany Cross.

Turn right onto the L3010 and proceed along the L3010 & L3004 towards Kildare turning right onto the R445 to its junction with the R415.

Southbound traffic:

Travelling from Kildare towards Nurney, via the R415, will be diverted right at Newtown Cross onto the L7024.

Then turn left onto the L3004.

Proceed along the L3004 & L3010 to Duneany Cross, turn left onto the L7055 to its junction with the R415 at Walterstown Cross.