The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Welcoming Written Submissions From Public On The Adjustment Of The LPT.

: 08/13/2020 - 08:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
local_property_tax_logo.png

 

Kildare County Council is welcoming written submissions from the public on the adjustment of the Local Property Tax, for the charge period of 1st November 2020 to 31st October 2021.

Elected members of Kildare County Council will meet in September, to consider an adjustment.

The Finanace Act 2012, provides local council the provision to increase or decrease the basic rate of the Local Property Tax, within their county, by a maximum of plus or minus 15% - or leave the rate unaltered.

The charge period for local property tax runs from the 1st November to 31st October, each year.

A decision to vary the basic rate of LPT applies to the next charge period only, and is effective for a one year period.

Submissions must be received by 5pm, Friday, 14th August.

One can make a submission here:

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!