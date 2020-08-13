Kildare North TD Writes To Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, Highlighting The Concerns Of Naas General Hospital Staff.

Kildare North TD Réada Cronin, yesterday wrote to the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, highlighting serious concerns of Naas General Hospital staff.

The Sinn Féin TD noted she had conversed with a number of the hospital's staff members, who have raised concerns over Government support & resources, including concerns about testing & use of PPE.

Parking & safe transport is another issue for employees, according to Deputy Cronin.

The Kildare North TD noted to the Minister, she believes should Covid-19 testing should begin at the hospital immediately, and continue on an ongoing basis.

She noted there is evidence of significant level of asymptomatic infection in other counties.