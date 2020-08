11 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co. Kildare.

1,875 cases of the virus have been notified in Co. Kildare, since testing began in February.

Nationally, 40 new cases were confirmed.

In counties Offaly & Laois, where a local lockdown is also in place, the cases numbers are 7 are 0, respectively.

