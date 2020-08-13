Listen: Close Family Friend Of Adrian Donohue, Father Michael Cusack Addresses The Murder Of The Detective In 2013.

The willingness of people to shelter those responsible for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe is a sign of evil in the world.

That's the message of a close family friend of the Donohue's, following the conviction yesterday of Aaron Brady from Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, of capital murder.

Detective Donohoe was shot dead during an armed robbery outside Lordship Credit Union, Co. Louth, in January 2013.

Father Michael Cusack is appealing for people who still have information on the crime to come forward:

Image: Rolling News