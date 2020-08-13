K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Close Family Friend Of Adrian Donohue, Father Michael Cusack Addresses The Murder Of The Detective In 2013.

: 08/13/2020 - 12:14
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_adrian_donohoe_via_garda_press_rollingnews.jpg

The willingness of people to shelter those responsible for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe is a sign of evil in the world.

That's the message of a close family friend of the Donohue's, following the conviction yesterday of Aaron Brady from Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, of capital murder.

Detective Donohoe was shot dead during an armed robbery outside Lordship Credit Union, Co. Louth, in January 2013.

Father Michael Cusack is appealing for people who still have information on the crime to come forward:

don.mp3, by Ciara Noble

Image: Rolling News

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!