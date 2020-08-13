K Drive

Listen: Acting CMO Says Outbreaks In Schools Cannot Be Avoided, When They Return Later This Month.

A programme of Covid-19 testing for children is being developed by public health officials, ahead of schools planned re-opening later this month.

The HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team is working to give specific guidance to parents next week, on when their children should be tested.

One new death due to Covid was confirmed yesterday evening by NPHET.

Nationally, 40 further Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

11 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Co. Kildare.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says outbreaks cannot be avoided when schools return:

