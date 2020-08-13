Dublin Councillors Calling For Car Park Spaces For Frontline Workers.

A group of councillors have written to the chief executive of Dublin's Mater Hospital, calling for car park spaces for frontline workers.

Staff at many Dublin hospitals had avoided paying for on-street parking during Covid-19, but the measure is coming to an end.

Dublin City Council says it is due to rising traffic levels, and difficulties for residents parking outside their homes.

Councillors Nial Ring, Anthony Flynn and Cieran Perry say it's now incumbent on the Health Service Executive and/or hospital management, to examine ways in which parking facilities can be offered to frontline workers.