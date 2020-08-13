K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin Councillors Calling For Car Park Spaces For Frontline Workers.

: 08/13/2020 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Noble
dublin-city-council-logo.png

A group of councillors have written to the chief executive of Dublin's Mater Hospital, calling for car park spaces for frontline workers.

Staff at many Dublin hospitals had avoided paying for on-street parking during Covid-19, but the measure is coming to an end.

Dublin City Council says it is due to rising traffic levels, and difficulties for residents parking outside their homes.

Councillors Nial Ring, Anthony Flynn and Cieran Perry say it's now incumbent on the Health Service Executive and/or hospital management, to examine ways in which parking facilities can be offered to frontline workers.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!