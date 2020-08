The Taoiseach has said Ireland and the UK's approach to Covid-19 are not exactly "harmonious".

Micheál Martin met British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, today, for the first time since he became Taoiseach.

The two leaders discussed Covid-19, Brexit and countries' relations.

The Taoiseach says the current pandemic was a key part of the discussions:

Image: Rolling News