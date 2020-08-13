K Drive

Listen: British Prime Minister Announces Plans To Mark Centenary Of Northern Ireland's Foundation.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has today announced plans to mark the "centenary of Northern Ireland's foundation" in 1921.

First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, says Boris Johnson has agreed to set up a centenary forum:

