Comparing Ireland and New Zealand's approach to Covid-19 is "unhelpful".

That's according to an Oxford Professor, giving evidence before the Oireachtas Covid Committee.

The Committee is discussing growing calls by a group of Irish scientists for a Zero-Covid Island policy, to avoid heading into a long-term "social and economic catastrophe".

Professor Carl Heneghan, director of Oxford's Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, says you cannot compare Ireland with New Zealand: