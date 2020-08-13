92 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed - 24 In Co. Kildare.

92 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

24 of those have been confirmed in Co. Kildare.

No new deaths were reported.

Of the cases reported this evening, 72% of those diagnosed are under the age of 45.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer is quoted as saying, “We are asking those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to hold firm and stay with us in the measures introduced last weekend. As today’s figures show, cases are also occurring in several other counties around the country. This is still about a united, whole of country approach. The only way we can effectively suppress COVID-19 across Ireland in the long term is if we act together to protect each other."

12 of today's cases have been notified as community transmission.

