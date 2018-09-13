K Country

Listen: Kildare TD Says State's Response To Dublin Protest "Disproportionate".

09/13/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD says the State's involvement in a controversial housing protest in Dublin on Tuesday was "disproportionate".

5 activists were arrested after people defying a court order were forced to leave a building on North Frederick Street.

The arrests were made during a public order disturbance by up to around 100 protestors on the street afterwards.

Men wearing balaclavas from a private company carried out the eviction.

Gardai have defended members wearing balaclavas, saying they are part of the uniform for the specialist unit deployed to the area.

Kildare North TD, and Social Democrats Co-Founder, Catherine Murphy, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She contrasts the State's bailout of PTSB with its reaction to housing crisis protests

And Deputy Catherine Murphy says Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, must act:

File image: Gardai at North Frederick Street incident, Dublin, Tuesday, September 11th/RollingNews

