Planning Permission Refusal For Kildare Motorway Services, Referred to ABP.

The refusal of planning permission for an off-line motorway services centre in Kildare, has been referred to An Bord Pleanála.

Kildare County Council, in August, declined to grant permission to Conor Furey & Associates Ltd for the proposal to build the facility in Mayfield, Monasterevin.

The proposal included 16 fuel pumps, a food court/shop, 147 car parking spaces, 9 eCar charge points, 39 coach and HGV spaces.

An Bord Pleanála is scheduled to issue it's decision on January 20th.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is:

"the construction of an off-line motorway services station to include: (a) 8 No. island forecourt fuel area with canopy consisting of 16 No. fuel dispensers; (b) 2 No. island HCV facility with canopy consisting of 4 No. fuel dispensers; (c) 2 storey amenity building (1,656 sqm gross floor area) part double height at ground floor containing 1 No. shop (max. 100 sqm net floor space including off-licence area), food court at ground and first floor level to include restaurant/café and associated communal seating, 2 No. meeting rooms, toilet and baby changing facilities and storage areas; (d) Open aired yard/refuse area; (e) Outdoor seating and play areas; (f) Drive-thru facility to side and rear of amenity building; (g) New site entrance off the L81760; (h) 147 No. car parking spaces, 33 No. HGV parking spaces, 6 No. coach parking spaces, 11 No. motorcycle parking and 9 No. electric charge points; (j) Ancillary signage on the amenity building and 2 No. double sided totem signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated; (k) Underground fuel storage tanks and designated offset fill points; (l) New packaged effluent treatment system and associated percolation area; (m) All ancillary site development works and services including surface water drainage system, air/water service area, building signage, landscaping, boundary treatments and future access to remaining lands

Development Address:

Mayfield,,Monasterevin,,Co. Kildare."