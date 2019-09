The waiting time for driving tests in Kildare has dropped, slightly, for the second week in a row.

The Road Safety Authority says the average waiting time is 6.6 week at the Naas centre.

The longest reported wait is 11 weeks.

The RSA expects, however, that the average wait at Naas will go up to 8.7 weeks in the short term.

The lowest average wait time in Ireland is in Wicklow, at 5.3 weeks.

The highest, at just shy of two months, is in Birr.