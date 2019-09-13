K Drive

Protest Against London Irish Decision To Sign Paddy Jackson To Proceed This Evening.

09/13/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett


A protest against the decision of London Irish Rugby club to sign Paddy Jackson is to go ahead despite the fact that he will not take part in a game in Cork tonight.

Munster host the British club at Musgrave Park in Cork, with a peaceful demonstration planned on the back of last year's rape trial.

Paddy Jackson was acquitted of rape and sexual assault following a nine week trial in Belfast.

Linda Hayden - one of the organisers of this evening's demonstration - says he shouldn't be allowed play the game again:
 

 

File image: Paddy Jackson/RollingNews

