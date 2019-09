Leo Varadkar says he would consider a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil after the next election.

The Taoiseach says he won't rule out doing business with Micheál Martin to form the next government.

Enda Kenny proposed a grand coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in 2016 but the idea was rejected.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he would consider it again after the next election:

File image: RollingNews