Serving Garda Sent Forward For Trial As Part Of Corruption Inquiry.

: 09/13/2019 - 15:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

A serving detective Garda has been sent forward for trial on allegations he received a payment from a businessman in return for passing on confidential information about a Criminal Assets Bureau probe into the businessman's company.

The detective and the businessman were both arrested as part of a major investigation into allegations of garda corruption.

The investigation is being conducted by Gardaí attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, based in Dublin.

48-year old Detective Garda David Bourke, with an address at Main Street Oola, Co Limerick, is charged with "corruptly obtaining" a payment from Stephen O'Sullivan", a director of car sales firm Bawn Motors.

He faces a second charge that he obtained the payment for revealing to Mr O'Sullivan confidential information about a Criminal Assets Bureau probe into his company.

Mr O'Sullivan, (37), with an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, is charged that he did corruptly give or agree to give Det Gda Bourke a payment in return for him to reveal information concerning the CAB probe.

The three charges in total are alleged to have occurred at a location, at Bruree, Co Limerick, on December 22, 2018.

Both men were arrested by Gardai attached to the National Bureau of criminal investigation, in connection with a probe into alleged Garda corruption.

The two accused were today remanded on bail to appear for trial to the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court.

