Representatives of school secretaries are to meet with the Department of Education next week, ahead of planned strikes.

There are circa 130 school secretaries in Kildare.

Industrial action is due to be held next Friday over a two-tier pay system for secretaries.

Fórsa says the strike will be at the start of the school day and its members will then work to rule.

The union says it will meet with government officials next Wednesday, and is willing to talk.