€85,000 Improvement Works On Corbally Cross To Begin In October.

: 09/13/2019 - 17:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Proposed works on Corbally Cross are scheduled to begin in October.

Funding of €85,000 has been allocated to Kildare County Council for safety improvements at the junction.

The monies were sanctioned by the Department of Transport last November under the Low Cost Safety Improvement Scheme.

Deputy Martin Heydon said:  “The works will involve significantly improving visibility at the junction for motorists who approach from both sides. as motorists approach from both sides. The road surface at the junction will also be appropriately marked up to heighten awareness of the junction for approaching motorists.

 

