The government's new 'Living With Covid' plan will see restrictions on gatherings until at least April next year.

The Sunday Independent reports the plan, which will be published on Tuesday, will include five levels, with the fifth being a return to lockdown.

Level one will still see no more than 10 people from three households allowed gather in a home, while a limit of 100 will be placed on indoor gatherings and 200 outdoors.

The paper reports the plan aims to prioritise keeping schools and creches open and will also include proposals to set up testing centres in every county and recruit more contact tracers.