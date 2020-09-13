Saturday's SFC/IFC/JFC Results/Sunday's Fixtures

Sat 12 Sept RESULTS
Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B,
Raheens 2-9 Moorefield 0-14
Carbury 2-13 Maynooth 2-11
Group C
Sarsfields 3-10 St Laurences 1-13
Johnstownbridge 4-15 Eadestown 3-8
Quarter Finals:
Moorefield will play Johnstownbridge
Raheens will play Sarsfields
==================================
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship
Group B
Allenwood 1-17 Sallins 0-9
Two Mile House 2-10 Nurney 0-15
Group C
Leixlip 2-11 Clogherinkoe 1-13
St Kevin's 2-15 Rathangan 1-14
=============
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship
Group A Athgarvan 4-8 Cappagh 1-11
========================================================================================
Today’s fixtures Sunday 13 Sept:
Live updates all games from 12 noon-7pm
12 noon Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Suncroft V Kilcullen
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballyteague V Straffan
====================================================
1.45pm Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Round Towers V Confey
3.30pm:Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Monasterevan
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V Castledermot
=============================================================
5.15pm Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D
Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Kilcock
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Milltown V Ellistown
========================================================================
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship
Group B
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Robertstown V Ballykelly 14:00
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kill V Grangenolvin 15:00
Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Rathcoffey V Rheban 1.30
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Caragh V Ardclough 4.30