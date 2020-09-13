Sunday Favourites

Saturday's SFC/IFC/JFC Results/Sunday's Fixtures

Sat 12 Sept RESULTS

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B,

Raheens 2-9 Moorefield 0-14

Carbury 2-13 Maynooth 2-11

Group C

Sarsfields 3-10 St Laurences 1-13

Johnstownbridge 4-15 Eadestown 3-8

Quarter Finals:

Moorefield will play Johnstownbridge

Raheens will play Sarsfields

==================================

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship

Group B

Allenwood 1-17 Sallins 0-9

Two Mile House 2-10 Nurney 0-15

Group C

Leixlip 2-11 Clogherinkoe 1-13

St Kevin's 2-15 Rathangan 1-14

=============

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship

 Group A Athgarvan 4-8 Cappagh 1-11

========================================================================================

Today’s fixtures Sunday 13 Sept: 

Live updates all games from 12 noon-7pm, in association with Pat Keogh Skoday, Ballybrittas - the Midland's No.1 Skoda Dealer since 1996

12 noon Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Suncroft V Kilcullen

 Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballyteague V Straffan

====================================================

1.45pm Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Round Towers V Confey

3.30pm:Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Monasterevan

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V Castledermot

=============================================================

5.15pm Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Kilcock

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Milltown V Ellistown

========================================================================

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship

Group B

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Robertstown V Ballykelly 14:00

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kill V Grangenolvin 15:00 

Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Rathcoffey V Rheban 1.30

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Caragh V Ardclough 4.30

