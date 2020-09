Gardai are renewing an appeal for information on a Kildare teenager, missing from his home since Tuesday.

15 year old Julian Reed was last seen in Castledermot on Tuesday September 8th.

He is described as being 5'4", with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.