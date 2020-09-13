Sunday Favourites

Update Sought On The Schedule Of Works For The Completion Of The Sallins Bypass

: 09/13/2020 - 09:51
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Fianna Fail Councillor Carmel Kelly is seeking an update from the Naas Municipal District on the schedule of works for the completion of the Sallins Bypass.

Councillor Kelly also requested the update to include information on the opening of Junction 9A.

The Sallins By-Pass is part of a suite of three up-grade projects,

the widening to three lanes of the M7 between Naas and the M9,

the Osberstown Interchange and R407 Sallins Bypass.

The Widening is finished at Juncton 9A off the M7 at the Osberstown Interchange however this cannot open until the Sallins by-pass is finished.

Councillor Kelly's motion will be discussed at the September meeting of the Naas Municipal District which takes place this Wednesday September 16th.

 

