Listen: Simon Coveney Has Accused Boris Johnson Of 'Inflammatory Language' And 'Spin'

: 09/13/2020 - 10:16
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Minister for Foreign Affairs has accused Boris Johnson of 'inflammatory language' and 'spin' over his claims the EU's attempting to 'blockade' goods travelling across the Irish Sea.

UK MPs are to debate the Internal Markets Bill this week, which includes measures to override part of the withdrawal agreement.

Simon Coveney says the plan has created 'enormous tenions' in negotiations and has damaged the UK's reputation internationally.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Minister Coveney, says the British PM's claim the EU's threatening a customs border in the Irish Sea is a 'bogus arguement':

 

 

