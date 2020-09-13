Extension Sought To The Car Free Days On Sunday Along The Canal From Abbey Bridge To Osberstown Bridge

Councillor Bill Clear has asked the Naas Municipal District to consider the extension of the car free days on Sunday along the canal from Abbey Bridge to Osberstown Bridge, until 31 December 2020.

The original closure was brought in on August 2nd and is due to finish on October 4th

The original closure was required to facilitate pedestrian and cyclist movement at this location.

Councillor Clear’s motion will be debated at the September meeting of the Naas Municipal District this Wednesday September 16th.