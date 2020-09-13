Information Sought From Kildare/Newbridge MD If The Historical Monuments Committee Intends To Include The Rath in Rathangan On Their Work Programme

Fine Gael Councillor Mark Stafford has asked the council to confirm if the Historical Monuments Committee intends to include The Rath in Rathangan on their work programme?

Councillor Stafford added that this is for the purposes of putting in place the appropriate measures to protect this local historical and archaeological landmark?

The Rath is approximately 55 metres in diameter, 13 metres from base to summit is encircled by a large ditch which is about 230 meters in circumference.

The survival of the Rath illustrates the continuity of human settlement in Rathangan for well over 1000 years.

Councillor Stafford’s motion will be debated at the September meeting of the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District this Wednesday September 16th.