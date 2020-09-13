Classic Hits Sunday

Foreign Companies Will Be Banned From Investing In Ireland If found To Threaten National Security

: 09/13/2020 - 11:54
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Foreign companies will be banned from investing in Ireland if they're found to threaten national security.

A new law's being brought forward by government that'll give the Minister for Business power to screen non-EU investment for security threats.

The 'Investment Screening Bill' will also give the minister power to prohibit investment if deemed appropriate.

It follows concern some companies and assets deemed strategically important to EU member states could fall into the hands of unfriendly foreign governments.

