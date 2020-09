Over half of people in Ireland believe the effects of Covid-19 has increased the importance of palliative care.

A survey has been carried out by the All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care as part of Palliative Care Week which begins today.

Four in five people according to the research would like to have the opportunity to discuss their care options for end of life.

Director of the group is Karen Charnley - she outlines the findings of the study: