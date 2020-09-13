Classic Hits Sunday

Listen: Concern Issue's Urgent Appeal To Help Thousands Of People Affected By Flashflooding In Sudan

: 09/13/2020 - 12:19
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Irish charity Concern has issued an urgent appeal to help thousands of people affected by flashflooding in Sudan.

It's estimated that more than half a million people have been affected by heavy rains which have raised the river Nile by 17.5 metres resulting in the worst flooding ever recorded in the country.

Up to 100 people are known to have died while hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed.

Regional director with Concern Fiona Gannon says most of those affected were already extremely vulnerable:

 

