Fianna Fail is now at its lowest popularity rating according to the latest opinion poll.

The Taoiseach's party is now at 10 percent nationally, whereas in Dublin it is at 4 percent according to the Business Post / Red C survey.

Fine Gael is the most popular at 37 percent, while Sinn Fein is on 27 percent.

Political correspondent with the Irish Independent Hugh O'Connell says Fianna Fail has a problem in who the party stands for: