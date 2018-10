New figures from Eurostat show that Irish men now work for an average of 40.1 years during their lifetime, whereas Irish women spend on average 33.1 years at work.

When compared to 2000 figures, Irish people now clock up an extra 3.5 years in the work place during their lifetime.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Dublin says the increase is driven by women spending a significantly longer time in the workforce than in 2000