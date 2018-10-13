Listen:Maths Week Kicks Off Across The Country

People will get a chance to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills at Maths Week, which is getting underway today.

Events are taking place across County Kildare with schools and clubs being encouraged to hold their own events to support budding mathematicians.



It's being run with more than 50 organisations including universities, Institutes of Technology, libraries, training colleges and employers.

Maths Week Ireland Co-Ordinator Eoin Gill says they want people to practice totting up figures to improve their maths