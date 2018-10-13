The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen:Donald Trump Insists No Deal Made With Turkey To Release American Pastor ,Accused Of Terror Charges.

: 10/13/2018 - 10:39
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
donald_trump_6.jpg

Donald Trump insists no deal was made with Turkey to release an American Pastor, accused of terror charges.

Despite being convicted, a Turkish court freed Andrew Brunson because of time already served under house arrest.

Addressing a rally last night, the US president updated the crowd on his situation.

newstalk0726337.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!