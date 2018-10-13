The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen:Taoiseach Announces Reshuffle Of Cabinet Ministers

: 10/13/2018 - 11:20
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
leo_varadkar_10_01_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach has announced a re-shuffle of his cabinet ministers.

It follows the resingation of Communications Minister Dennis Naughten on Thursday following a series of meetings with the main bidder for the country's national broadband tender.

Kfm's Adrian Harmon reports:

newstalk1053389.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!