Listen: DUP Leader Warns Of Dangers Of A No Deal Brexit

: 10/13/2018 - 13:19
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The DUP Leader has warned the dangers of a bad Brexit deal are worse than the prospect of a No Deal scenario.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Arlene Foster described claims Northern Ireland would have the best of both worlds, with access to both the EU and UK single markets, as a lie.

With days to go before a crucial EU leaders summit, Ms Foster says her party would have teams in London, Brussels and Belfast arguing their case.

Fine Gael MEP, Brian Hayes has labeled the DUP's approach 'wrong headed':

