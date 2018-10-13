Saturday Favourites

Rollout Of Cmmunity CCTV In Naas Under Review By Muncipal District

: 10/13/2018 - 14:49
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Members of Naas Municipal District are being asked to give an update on the roll out of community CCTV in the area and what date is it proposed to start operating.

The motion brought forward by Ind. Councillor Seamie Moore will be discussed at the October District Meeting on Tuesday.

 

