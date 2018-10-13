Saturday Sportsbeat

Calls Made To Devise Master Plan in Relation To The Moate of Ardscull

: 10/13/2018 - 16:20
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Members of Athy Muncipal District are being asked to draw up a master plan in relation to the Moate of Ardscull that acknowledges and enhances its historical importance

The motion brought forward by  Labour Councillor Aoife Breslin will be discussed at the October District meeting on Monday.

The Moate of Ardscull, situated on the main Kilcullen to Athy road in County Kildare,  is famous in local myth believed by some to be the abode of the ‘little people’ dating back to the late 12th or 13th Century..

