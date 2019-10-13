The Fianna Fail leader says the housing emergency is worse than ever.

Micheal Martin's slamming the Government's record on the crisis and has also taken a dig at Sinn Fein over Brexit.

He says even when Fine Gael ministers are willing to promise action there's a chronic delivery deficit which has turned problems into emergencies.

Addressing the party's President's dinner last night, he says we have the lowest home ownership in our history and at the same time the cost of rent is increasingly pricing young people and families out of the market.

The Fianna Fail leader says worst of all, there are 10 thousand 700 people homeless, the highest in our history and last month alone 70 more children became homeless for the first time.

He says every positive development is one which is forced on Fine Gael and every target they have committed to has been missed.

On Brexit, Micheal Martin says Britain's exit from the EU has already caused immense damage and it will cause much more in the future.

He's slammed Sinn Fein, saying it's left Northern Ireland without a voice at the very moment when its future is being decided.