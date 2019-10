There's been an increase in the number of children and young adults with measles.

In the first 15 weeks of the year, there were 48 cases of measles in Ireland, along with 898 cases of mumps.

The HSE's advising parents to get their children vaccinated at the start of International Infection Prevention Week today.

HSE Clinical Lead for Antibiotic Resistance, Professor Martin Cormican says vaccines are vital.